Messi again put his name in the history of Spanish football (video)
January 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Lionel Messi
“Barcelona” confidently overcame the stage of 1/8 finals of the Copa del Rey, defeating struggling to survive in the Example of “leganés” 5:0.
Scored a double captain “blaugranas” Lionel Messi.
Thus, Argentina became the first ever player who won 500 games in all competitions Spain at club level.
To achieve this mark Leo took 709 matches.
While Barcelona with Messi in the team suffered defeats and 79 131 draws. During all this time Messi scored 622 goals and made 241 assist.
In addition, in the match against “Getafe” Messi scored 499 and 500th goals for Barcelona in the Spanish tournaments.
We will add that for the first time under new head coach Quique Selene the Catalans won a major victory.