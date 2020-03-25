Messi and Guardiola has donated 1 million Euro to combat coronavirus
Josep Guardiola and Lionel Messi
The head coach of Manchester city Josep Guardiola and captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi fully involved in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.
Messi and Guardiola has donated one million euros to the Association of physicians of Barcelona and the Fund Collegi de Metges of Barcelona, respectively, on investments in the medical equipment and the purchase of materials to combat the pandemic, according to Sport.es.
Earlier it was reported that Messi is the highest paid in world football, and Guardiola is among the three highest-paid coaches.