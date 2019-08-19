Messi and Ibrahimovic: video 10 goals, competing for the best goal of the year by FIFA
The international football Federation (FIFA) announced the list of 10 candidates for the award of Ferenc Puskas, for 10 years, presented annually to the player who scored the most beautiful goal of the year (the award is named in honor of the famous captain of the national team of Hungary, sample 1950).
This time the number of applicants was forward of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi, who scored the ball-handsome in gate “betisa” and the forward “Los Angeles galaxy” Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who made a “masterpiece” in confrontation with “Toronto”.
The ten contenders for the award included striker “Leipzig” Matheus Cunha, attacking midfielder, “river Plate” and the national team Peru’s Juan Quintero, forward of the women’s national team of Cameroon Adjara of Nut striker Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella, the striker of the women’s team USA Amy Rodriguez, midfielder of the women’s team Northern Ireland Billy Simpson, a player of the middle line of the “crystal Palace” Andros Townsend and forward “Debrecen” Daniel Score.
Video goals nominated for the Puskas award (in chronological order):
Billy Simpson (“Zion Shifts” — “Cliftonville”, August 8, 2018)
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria — Napoli, September 2, 2018)
Zlatan ibrahimović (“Toronto” — “Los Angeles galaxy”, September 15, 2018)
Andros Townsend (“Manchester city” — “crystal Palace”, December 22, 2018)
Juan Quintero (“river plate” — “racing” 10 Feb 2019)
Daniel Score (“Debrecen” — “Ferencvaros”, February 16, 2019)
Lionel Messi (“Betis” — “Barcelona”, 17 March 2019)
Matheus Cunha (“Bayer” — “Leipzig”, 6 April 2019)
Amy Rodriguez (“the Ut royals” — “sky blue”, June 16, 2019)
Adjara of Nut (Cameroon — New Zealand, 20 Jun 2019)
Recall that last year, the award of Ferenc Puskas got the Egyptian striker Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who scored a gorgeous goal against Everton.
