Messi and the entire Barca willing to take the pay cut in terms of coronavirus
Josep Bartomeu and Lionel Messi
On the eve of a meeting of the leadership of Barcelona, headed by club President Josep bartomeu with the team leaders – captain Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The mini-summit Bartomeu has informed the players about the measures taken by the leadership of the club to minimize the financial losses caused by the impact of the pandemic coronavirus.
In addition, the President announced that the revenue side of the budget, drawn up at the level of €1, 047 billion will not be done as the club will receive less money from sponsors due to the suspension of the season. Moreover, Bartomeu said that Barcelona are unlikely to reach €1 billion.
In this regard, management has encouraged the players to agree to wage cuts, and, according to Bartomeu, the players were sympathetic to this initiative.
Add that to the salary Fund of Barcelona is 61% of the budget of the club is €642 million.
Recall that the coronavirus COVID-19 has caused the stop of the season in most football leagues, including the Spanish Example and other sporting events.