Messi at the Copa America-2019 was marked by monstrous blunder (video)

| June 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Месси на Копа Америка-2019 отметился чудовищным промахом (видео)

Lionel Messi

The Copa America 2019 will be decided all the teams that went out in the 1/4 finals.

One of these teams was the team of Argentina, which is in its final match of the group stage produced a much-needed to exit in a quarterfinal victory.

Rival La Albiceleste were invited to the tournament the national team of Qatar.

Two-time world Champions thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez (4th minute) and Sergio Aguero (82) won the match 2:0 and in the second place in the group reached the playoffs.

In one episode the captain of the team Lionel Messi has observed, unusual for him, a monstrous blunder, which caused a smile even among the Leo.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.