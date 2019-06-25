Messi at the Copa America-2019 was marked by monstrous blunder (video)
June 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Lionel Messi
The Copa America 2019 will be decided all the teams that went out in the 1/4 finals.
One of these teams was the team of Argentina, which is in its final match of the group stage produced a much-needed to exit in a quarterfinal victory.
Rival La Albiceleste were invited to the tournament the national team of Qatar.
Two-time world Champions thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez (4th minute) and Sergio Aguero (82) won the match 2:0 and in the second place in the group reached the playoffs.
In one episode the captain of the team Lionel Messi has observed, unusual for him, a monstrous blunder, which caused a smile even among the Leo.
READ Legends of the Chelsea pitted against each other in the battle for the right to participate in the English Premier League (video)