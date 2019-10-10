Messi called his best goal in his career (video)
Lionel Messi
The captain of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi shared his thoughts about the best goal in his career.
“Goal I’ve scored a header in the Champions League final in Rome was the best my goal”, – quotes the 32-year-old Messi, the press service of Barca.
Recall that in the final of the Champions League season 2008/2009, which was held at the Stadio Olimpico in the Eternal city, “Barcelona” has beaten on the time the current holder of the title “Manchester United” with the score 2:0.
The score in that match in the opening stages was opened by the Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o. And Messi doubled the advantage of “blaugranas” in the 70th minute, striking and, most importantly, rare blow to the head closing the cross from Xavi. Recall that Messi was named the best coach in his career and the best match.