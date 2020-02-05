Messi came into a harsh discussion with the leadership of “Barcelona” on the release Valverde
Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi said athletic Director Eric Abidal, who said that the players of the Catalan club were unhappy with former head coach Ernesto Valverde and poorly laid out, therefore, the management of “blaugranas” went to the unpopular method, and fired in mid-season head coach, according to Sport.es.
“I, frankly, don’t like to say such things, but I think everyone needs to take responsibility for their actions and responsible for their decisions. Players are responsible for what happens on the field. When something goes wrong, we are the first to admit it. Those people that make decisions on sports issues, should also take responsibility,” wrote Messi in the storys of their “instagram”.
“Finally, I think that when we talk about players, we should name names. Because otherwise, we spot all the players, this is not true,” concluded Lionel.