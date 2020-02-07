Messi delivered an ultimatum: the dismissal of the President of FC Barcelona and Javi – head coach – media
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi, after the conflict with the sports Director Eric Abidal wants in the club structure has undergone significant changes.
The Argentine wants the current President of “Barcelona” Josep Bartomeu resigned, and his place after the elections came a new functionary, according to El Chiringuito TV.
In addition, Leo wants the team’s head coach was the ex-partner Messi at Barca Xavi, who now heads the Qatari “al-Sadd”.
Josep Bartomeu (centre) sends a reply Hello to Leo?
Now with the Catalans runs kike of Setien, who led Barcelona to 14 January following the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde. And yesterday, the “blaugranas” for the first time under the new coach lost an official match at the 1/4 final stage of the Cup of Spain “Barcelona” has lost on departure “Athletics” (0:1) and flew out of the Cup.
Earlier Messi has reacted angrily to the words of Abidal on the players of “Barcelona”. Also, the Spanish press writes that in the conflict between the captain and the functionary Bartomeu took the side of Abidal.