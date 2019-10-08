Messi denied entry to the UK
Lionel Messi
Living legend of the Catalan “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi denied entry to the UK, reports isport.ua referring to The Sun.
The fact that at the time the Argentine was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment for tax evasion.
Messi currently has dual citizenship (including Spanish), which allows him the right to freely come to the UK, but in the case of a British exit from the European Union, Messi may have problems, the newspaper notes.
It is reported that this factor can have a negative impact on away matches of Barca in the European Cup on British soil.
We will remind, in November of last year the Prosecutor’s office of Argentina, in the face of an economic criminal Prosecutor Pablo Turano, was charged on Lionel and his father Jorge laundering money through his charitable Foundation “Leo Messi”.