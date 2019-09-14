Messi has denied words attributed to him about Neymar
Lionel Messi and Neymar
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi gave a short interview about your future and the “Neymar case”.
A living legend of Argentine football has dispelled rumors that he and other players “blaugranas” asked the guide Barca to sign Neymar.
While Messi was definitely in favour of the comeback of Brazilian.
“I would be happy if Neymar moved to Barcelona. Don’t know, everything possible is done “Barcelona” for his return, but to negotiate with PSG is really difficult” – quoted Messi Marca.
“As for the football skill, Neymar is now one of the best in the world. With him the club would have taken a step forward in terms of image, and sponsors.
We never asked the club to sign Neymar, but only expressed their opinions on this issue. If I put forward any demands? There is evidence that this is not so,” said the Argentine.
Will add that the leadership of the Paris club intends to revisit the question of the transfer of Neymar during the winter break.