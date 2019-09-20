Messi held a presentation of its own clothing brand (photos)
Lionel Messi
The captain of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi has created its own brand of clothing, according to championat.com.
His sister Maria Sol, along with sister popular American designer Tommy Hilfiger – Ginny was the brand Manager of the project.
Messi has created a brand for the niche of premium apparel. As the first collection presented during the presentation, is already on sale.
The prices are quite high: the t-shirt costs $ 60., Polo – 90, hoodies – 170, and sweatshirt – 130.
“I am very pleased and happy to present your clothing brand. The first collection is now available and accessible to all. I embrace all,” – wrote in his “Instagram” Messi.
Add that to another soccer star – Cristiano Ronaldo produces clothing under its own brand CR7.