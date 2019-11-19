Messi in the match against Uruguay showed a master class, beating in the episode half the team (video)
Lionel Messi is always someone hanging on his shoulders
In the friendly match between the national teams of Argentina and Uruguay (2:2), which was held at the Israeli tel Aviv, the captain of La Albiceleste Lionel Messi in the same episode once again showed the real master class.
Forward 35 metres out of the gate got the ball, one touch removed from two opponents, then went third, fell, but kept control of the ball, and then left out of work two more Uruguayans.
Note that the final chord in the match were also for Leo, who converted a penalty in 90+2 minute. Add that Messi broke the mark of 70 goals scored in the national team of Argentina.
Therefore, the 32-year-old striker came close to the best scorer in the history of the South American teams Pele, which has 77 goals for Brazil.