Messi is not going to discuss a contract extension with Barcelona, media
November 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Lionel Messi
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi is not yet ready to discuss with the Catalan club a new contract, reports Marca.
According to the source, a 32-year-old Argentinian is going to monitor your body and physical condition, to see if he wants to continue his playing career in a few seasons.
We will remind, Lionel extended his contract with Barcelona until 2021.
Most likely, the completion of the agreement is he will make a decision about his future.
We will add that in the contract of Messi with Barcelona, there is one unique item.