Messi is resting in the Caribbean with his wife and three sons (photo)
The wife of a famous footballer for FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi Antonella Rocuzzo showed how the family relaxes in the Caribbean by posting photos on his page in Instagram.
As you know, the striker went on vacation only a few days ago, because the national team played in the Copa America in Brazil, where he won bronze.
“In heaven with them”, — has signed Rocuzzo photo, which she sealed, Lionel and their three children — 6-year-old Thiago, a 3-year-old MATEO and one-year-old Ciro on the beach of Antigua and Barbuda.
By the way, after the defeat of Argentina against Brazil (0:2) in the semi-finals of the Copa America Messi was criticized the officiating. And in the match for third place against Chile (2:1) Lionel was sent off at the end of the first half and refused to attend the ceremony, accusing the South American football Confederation of corruption. Now the 32-year-old player who, according to Forbes, from June 2018 to June 2019, the earned 127 million dollars, threatens disqualification.
Photo Instagram
