Messi is the owner of extraordinary achievements in La Liga
Lionel Messi
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi is the most efficient of the existing players in the Spanish La Liga after leaving the bench, according to AS.
32-year-old Argentinian has scored 24 goals in the Spanish League, coming on as a substitute. For example, last year this happened in the matches against Levante, “Villarreal” and “Leganés”.
In the entire history of the Spanish elite division, only two players have better scores – bask Julio Salinas (28 goals), most of his goals after coming on as a substitute scored for the “athletic and Barcelona, as well as Oscar De Paula (27), are mostly played for “real-Sociedad”.
In this season, the Argentine played 31 games for the “blaugranas” in all the tournaments and scored 24 goals with 16 touchdown passes. In La Liga he has 22 games, 19 goals and 12 assists.
Messi is on the way to his 11th title of champion of Spain. In addition, Leo is a 4-time winner of the Champions League.