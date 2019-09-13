Messi nervously Smoking in aside: in England, the football player scored two goals direct from corner kicks…
While the leading players of Europe, defending the colours of their national teams in the qualifying tournament, Euro 2020, England is an ongoing battle in the lower leagues. In an instant became a famous defender of a command “Wycombe Wanderers” Joe Jacobson (pictured). And it’s not even that 32-year-old Welshman scored a hat-trick in the home match of the third power division against “Lincoln city”. Left defender of the home team managed to double (in the 35th and 75th minutes) to score a goal… direct blows from a corner (another goal Jacobson scored from the penalty).
“It’s an unusual feeling. Never before has even the brace did not. I coached these attacks all week, but was awful — not even close to got. I guess the guys mad at me: they ran into the penalty area, but not received from me pass,” — said the hero of the match Joe Jacobson.
By the way, in modesty, the player can not refuse. Suffice it to recall that last season two of his seven goals a native of Wales also scored a direct hit with the corner marking.
We will add that thanks to a hat-trick of Jacobson “Wycombe” beat “Lincoln city” (3:1) with 15 points and led the standings of Ligue 1.
Photo of FC “Wycombe”
