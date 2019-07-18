Messi on vacation shaved his beard (photo)
Despite the fact that “Barcelona” has already started preparations for the season, the team’s leader Lionel Messi, participated in the America’s Cup, continues with his wife and three sons — Tiago, MATEO and chiro — basking on the beaches of Antigua and Barbuda.
Thus the wife of Argentinian Antonello Rocuzzo and the player himself constantly encouraging followers to Instagram the latest photos from the Caribbean.
By the way, in one of the photos Leo demonstrated a new image: football player shaved his beard and marked the occasion with a bottle of beer.
Despite the presence of children, Lionel and Antonella find time for romance. On one of the pictures that was uploaded by the wife of a football player, a couple kiss in the sea at sunset.
Photo Instagram
