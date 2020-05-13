Messi once again donated a large sum to fight coronavirus
May 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Lionel Messi
The captain of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi donated 500 thousand euros to combat coronavirus infection at home, according to TyC Sports.
The money was procured personal protective equipment for health workers, ventilators, multiparameter monitors and supplies.
“We are very grateful for recognition of our work, which allows us to continue to assist the Argentine health system”, – said the Executive Director of the Foundation for Garrahan – the ultimate “beneficiary” of this amount, Silvia Kassab.
Recall that this donation from Messi to fight the coronavirus is not the only one. In March, Leo and ex-coach of “Barcelona” Josep Guardiola has donated 1 million Euro to combat the pandemic in Catalonia.