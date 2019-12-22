Messi once again scored 50 goals for the calendar year

December 22, 2019

Within the final before the winter break, the 18th round of the Spanish La Liga Catalan “Barcelona” had no special problems in home match against “alavesa” – 4:1.

One of the goals on account of the captain “blaugranas” Lionel Messi.

Thus, the Argentinian managed to get up to record 50 goals scored in a calendar year.

Lionel scored 50+ goals for the ninth time in the last 10 years.

Best for him was in 2012 – 91 goals in club team and the national team of Argentina.

Worst 2013 with 45 goals.

