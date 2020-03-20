Messi picked up the baton of challenge with toilet paper (video)
Lionel Messi
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi took part in the challenge “Stay at home”.
The essence of the “challenge” is to appeal not to go out during a pandemic coronavirus.
The Argentinian recorded on video, as he easily beats a roll of toilet paper, and then passed the baton to Xavi, Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero.
Previously, their skill in juggling demonstrated Nani, Sergio Ramos, Marcus Rashford, Steven Gerard, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Mendy and Mattijs de Ligt.