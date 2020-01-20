Messi record, Ronaldo said of his record achievement in the Spanish Example (video)
Lionel Messi
In the framework of the 20th round of the Spanish La Liga Barcelona won the first victory under their new coach Quique Setien.
At home against one-way traffic (hosts possessed the ball for 82.6% of the time) against “Granada” everything was decided by a single goal Lionel Messi scored by the captain “blaugranas” in the 75th minute to make it 1-0.
For the Argentinean goal against Rui Silva became the first full in 2020. Thus, Messi is the first player who scored in the last 16 years. Note, of the top 5 European leagues, only three players in the longer series: Cristiano Ronaldo (18 years), Giampaolo Pazzini and Jimmy Briand (for 17 years). Add that Messi again took the lead in the fight against Cristiano for the championship in the list of scorers top 5 European leagues (433 goals against 432).
We will remind, Ronaldo set a unique achievement in European club football.
