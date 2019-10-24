Messi repeated the record achievement of the Champions League (video)
Lionel Messi
In the third round of the group stage of the Champions League, the Catalan “Barcelona” won a hard victory in Prague over the local “Slavia” 2:1.
Opened the scoring in the 3rd minute Lionel Messi, for which the Prague club became the 33rd opponent in the Champions League, at whose gate he signed.
For this indicator, the Argentinian caught up with the forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-striker “real” Raul, who also noted the gate 33 different teams of the most prestigious European club tournament.
We will add that thanks to this victory and defeat Borussia Dortmund in Milan “inter” (0:2), “Bars” single-handedly led the group F.