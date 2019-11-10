Messi repeated the record Ronaldo on the number of hat-tricks in the Spanish League (video)
Lionel Messi
In the framework of the 13th round of Spanish La Liga Barcelona at the camp Nou took “Salto”.
Wards of Ernesto Valverde, acting for most of the fight academic and without their usual Shine, however, achieved a major victory 4:1.
The hat-trick was scored by captain “blaugranas” Lionel Messi. Especially good was the second goal Leo scored from a free kick in the last minute of the first half.
Note that this hat-trick was for the Argentine 34th in the Example and according to this indicator, he caught up with the record – Cristiano Ronaldo.
I should add that to achieve this result, the Portuguese took hold in the Spanish Primera division 292 of the game, and Lionel – 459.
The Example retained the dual power – 25 points gained “Barcelona” and “real”.
Review of match “Barcelona” – “Celta” – on the website of the official broadcaster of La Liga.