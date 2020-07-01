Messi scored the milestone goal in his professional career (video)
July 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Lionel Messi
Within the 33rd round of La Liga the main event was a match at the camp Nou between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
The final result (2:2) is unlikely to have pleased the owners.
However, this match was a momentous event for the captain “blaugranas” Lionel Messi. 50 minutes, pretty rejuvenated Argentinian scored a goal from a penalty, thus bringing the number of goals scored in his career up to 700.
Note that all these goals Leo distributed only between the two teams – 630 goals Messi scored in the t-shirt of “Barcelona”, and the remaining 70 for the national team of Argentina.
Add that Lionel 122 goals scored in UEFA club competition and in La Liga on account of his now 441 the ball.