Messi seriously punished for the move of the Argentina national team
The South American football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has issued its verdict on the case involving the accusations against him on the part of the player, the Catalan “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi.
Recall, after the semifinal match of the Copa America in 2019, in which Argentina was defeated by Brazil (0:2), star player lashed out at the governing body of South American football, saying that it was rigged for the victory of the Brazilians in the tournament, CONMEBOL and accusing of corruption.
In the end, according to the official website, Messi barred from matches under its aegis for three months and pay a fine in the amount of 50 thousand dollars. Note that the period of Ineligibility, the “Albi-Celeste” official matches will not be scheduled a friendly meeting with Chile, Mexico and Germany.
