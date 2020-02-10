Messi set a new record of the championship of Spain for foreign players
The magician
In the framework of the 23rd round of La Liga “Barcelona” has won strong-willed victory in Seville over the “betasom” 3:2.
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi has set in this game a new record for the Spanish Examples, according to Opta.
32-year-old Argentinian made a start for the Catalans in the 416th time. This is a record among all players-legionaries.
The previous record belonged to the Brazilian Donato, who played for atlético and Deportivo.
We will add that in the match against real Betis, the Argentine three times assisted its partners on command.
It is noteworthy that in the last two matches of “Barcelona” in the championship the Catalans scored 5 goals and they were all crammed with the gear of the captain.