Messi set the record of the XXI century (video)
October 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Lionel Messi
In the framework of the 8th round of the Spanish championship, “Barcelona” took “Seville”.
The match at camp Nou ended in a crushing victory for Barcelona 4:0.
One of the goals of “blaugranas” on account of their captain Lionel Messi, for whom this goal was the debut in this season’s La Liga.Thus, the Argentinian became the first player in the XXI century, who scored in 16 consecutive seasons.
His first League goal Leo scored on 1 may 2005 aged 17 years and 10 months against “Albacete”.
In total Messi has scored 420 goals in La Liga.
A review of the match Barcelona – Sevilla on the website of the official broadcaster of La Liga.