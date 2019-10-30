Messi surpassed the achievement of Cristiano Ronaldo (video)
The leader of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi, who missed the beginning of the season due to injury, beat his star opponent the Portuguese striker, Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo in number of goals at club level.
In the match of the 11th round of the championship of Spain against “Valladolid” (the goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine Andrey Lunin held a meeting at the reserve guests), the Argentinian double-scored and gave two assists. In the end, on account of Lionel Messi now 608 goals in 695 games for Barca. Cristiano Ronaldo punches 606 of 813 matches for “sporting”, “Manchester United”, “real” and “Juventus”.
In addition, the Lionel in the game at the camp Nou he scored his 50th of the ball a direct free kick (44 — for Barcelona, and another six for the national team of Argentina).
In General, however, Messi scored an average of 0.87 goals per match, while Ronaldo is 0.75.
Note that in the national team of Argentina Messi scored 68 times (in 136 games) and Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal 95 goals (162 games), and up to world record Iranian Ali daei (109 goals) lacks 14 of the scoring.
Photo Twitter of FC Barcelona
