Messi told a player once in my life asked for a t-shirt (photo)
Five-time winner of the “Golden ball” Lionel Messi said that only once in his career asked for a t-shirt at one of the players on the field.
“Don’t ask t-shirt from the other players, I usually exchange them. But once I asked a t-shirt from Zidane. Generally, if the opposing team plays the Argentinian, exchange shirts with him. But if no one asks me about it, I am also not one to not fit with such a request, “—said Leo in an interview with TyC Sports.
Note that Zidane and Messi crossed paths on the football field only once. It happened on 19 November 2005, when the Catalans on “Santiago Bernabeu” defeated the hosts (3:0) and 18-year-old Messi, who appeared in the starting lineup and played 70 minutes, recorded an assist to open an account Eto’o.
One only Messi and Zidane on the field ended in favor of the Argentine
At that time, the Argentine spent his second season in senior football, and the Frenchman had already taken the title of world and European champion, the winner of League of Champions in structure “real” and winner of the “Golden ball” three times and the best player in the world by FIFA.
