Messi was attacked in Ibiza (video)
July 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi was attacked in a nightclub in Ibiza, where the Argentinian is spending its vacation.
Leo was resting in a nightclub in the company of spouses and partners in “the leopard” as all of a sudden one of those present tried to attack Messi.
Fortunately, the guards worked quickly and pushed the assailant.
