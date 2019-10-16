Messi was handed the Golden boot (video)
Lionel Messi
At the end of last season Lionel Messi for the sixth time in his career won the “Golden boot” the best scorer of the European Championships.
On account of the leader of the Barcelona 36 goals last season in La Liga.
Today took place the solemn ceremony in which the legendary Argentine was handed the Golden boot. Together with Lionel was attended by his family – wife and two sons.
Earlier, Messi won the “Golden boot” in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018.
Last year Leo won the Golden boot with a score of 34 goals.
We will remind, exactly 15 years ago – October 16, 2004 at stadium “montjuïc” in the Catalan Derby Espanyol – FC Barcelona (0:1) was the debut of Messi for the “blaugranas” – Leo came off the bench 8 minutes before the final whistle.
Messi was 17 years, 3 months and 22 days.