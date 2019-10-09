Messi was named the best coach in his career and the best match
Lionel Messi
The captain of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi was named the best coaches with whom he worked during his professional career.
“The best coach in my career? I think Josep Guardiola and Luis Enrique as close as possible to this definition”, – quotes Messi Mundo Deportivo.
“As a player, I would never want to be back on the same team, then there is no such. All who ever came to the club, I had a very good relationship. I don’t think any of them can say bad things about me,” said Leo.
In addition, Messi was named the most memorable match in your career.
“My best match? Most of all I remember the semi-finals of the Champions League 2010-11 season with real Madrid, when we won with the score 2:0. Don’t know if it was my best match, but it was a unique meeting,” said the captain.
Guardiola, currently occupying the post of chief coach of “Manchester city”, headed the team from 2008 to 2012.
Enrique, in turn, coached the “blaugranas” from 2014 to 2017. Then, a short time stood at the helm of the national team of Spain.
In the 2010/11 season, Barcelona hosted real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. In the first match on “Santiago Bernabeu” the Spanish club won with the score 2:0. Both goals scored by Messi. In the second match the team played a draw 1:1.
In the final of a tournament Barcelona at Wembley beat “Manchester United” with the score 3:1. In the “blue garnet” scored Pedro, Messi and David Villa. From Manchester United decisive blow account of Wayne Rooney.