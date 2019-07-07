Messi was sent off in the match for the bronze Copa America 2019 (video)
The two “fighting cocks”
In the penultimate match of the Copa America in 2019 in “bronze” finals came the finalists of last two editions of the America’s Cup teams Chile and Argentina.
This time turned out to be stronger, the Argentines 2:1 – goals of the winners on account of Sergio Aguero (12-I minute) and Paulo Dibala (22), the losers Arturo Vidal (59 penalty).
It is noteworthy that 37 minutes, the teams were reduced to ten men. A straight red card was awarded to Lionel Messi and Gary Medel, staged on the front line of the field infighting.
Note that for a 32-year-old captain of the Argentine team’s second red card in his career. First he had received in 47 seconds after coming on as a substitute in a friendly game against Hungary on 17 August 2005 in his debut match for the national team.
Recall that in the main match of the tournament will play teams of Brazil and Peru.
The match will take place today, the match will start at 23:00 Kyiv time.
A review of the match Argentina – Chile: