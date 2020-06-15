Messi with the new image installed the new unique record in La Liga (video)
Lionel Messi
Champion and leader of the current season La Liga – Barcelona the first match after the resumption of the championship held in Mallorca against the same club.
Kike wards of Setina had no problems on the blank from the audience “the Iberostar”, scoring in each half in two “dry” goals – 4:0.
Put an end to the match at 90+3 minute captain of “blaugranas” Lionel Messi.
This gets a 32-year-old Argentinian has established a unique achievement in the Spanish League, Leo became the first player to score at least 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons.
Add that Messi in the match against “Mallorca” scored another two assists, and the new image appeared to be considerably younger without a beard and with a new hairstyle.