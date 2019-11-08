Metal in meat: in eight States to massively drop the chicken
In eight States withdraw more than 2 million pounds (907 kg 184,74) of domestic chicken. The reason was fears that the meat may be a foreign body (metal). This writes CNN, citing Federal health officials.
Manufacturer Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., located in Arkansas, recalled products, produced from 21 October to 4 November this year.
In total, the volume of the recalled product was 2 071 397 lbs (939 569,87 kg) including ready-to-cook whole chicken legs, chicken without skin and bones, chicken feet and Halal chicken.
Products that are subject to review by the enterprise “P-1949”, “P-486” or “P-5837” on the sign check the USDA. Here you can see how the sign looks.
The products were sold in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
Those who purchased the products are urged to discard them or return to the store.