Metallica have canceled concerts because of illness singer
The world famous band Metallica announced the cancellation of scheduled for early October concert tour in Australia and New Zealand. The reason was the state of one of the founders of the band, singer James Hetfield. As a reminder, previously, former band member Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer.
In accordance with published in Twitter message, the musician had to resume treatment for alcohol dependence.
“We regret to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone the upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. As most of you probably know, our brother James for many years struggled with addiction. Now he, unfortunately, had to begin a course of treatment”, — stated in the message.
As reported by “FACTS” during the previous tour WorldWired Metallica performed in Moscow with the song of Viktor Tsoi “Gruppa krovi” during a concert at the Moscow stadium “Luzhniki”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter