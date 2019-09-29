Metallica have canceled concerts because of the dependence of the band’s lead singer James Hetfield
Metallica has canceled concerts in a tour of Australia and New Zealand due to the function of James Hetfield. The singer is in the hospital. A relevant post appeared on the page of the rock group in the microblog Instagram.
Metallica apologized for the inconvenience and promised to return money for the sold tickets. Followers have written, they understand the difficulties faced Hatfield. The love and support of friends and family will help the musician to go all the way to the end.