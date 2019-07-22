Metallica performed in Russian the hit of Victor Tsoi “blood on the sleeve” (a powerful video)

American rock band Metallica performed the song of Viktor Tsoi “Gruppa krovi” during a concert at the Moscow stadium “Luzhniki” in the framework of the tour WorldWired. About it reports a press-service of the organizer of the tour, writes TASS.

In the video, filmed by fans, you can hear what the audience first, even numb surprise. “Wow” — could be heard from the crowd.

However, the chorus, the entire stadium was singing along with the idols.

It is reported that Metallica is the second year delivers a program WorldWired. The European part of the tour began in may in Lisbon.

Recall that Metallica was founded in 1981 in Los Angeles by guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich is one of the most influential metal bands in the world. To date, the band has released ten Studio records, which were sold in total sold more than 125 million copies.

As previously reported “FACTS”, August 15, 1990 was not the brightest star of the Soviet rock — Viktor Tsoi. It is rightfully called a legend despite the fact that he died very young (aged 28 years), Choi left behind a song that I admire almost 30 years after his death. The official cause of death of the legendary musician is an accident, but to this day there are new views and versions that contradict what the singer just fell asleep at the wheel and faced with going towards “Ikarus”.

