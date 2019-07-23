Metallica will publish a book for children “the ABC of Metallica”
The book was very topical.
American heavy metal band Metallica will publish a book for children “the ABC of Metallica”. The income from the books will be transferred to the Fund created by the team.
Alphabet “Silver” looks at the remarkable story of the most famous group in the style of heavy metal. This writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
“Each letter of the alphabet accentuates an important point to the group: from the humble days of rehearsals in garage to numerous classic albums like And Justice for All and Master Of Puppets,” reads the official announcement.
Co-authors of the book were made by Howie Abrams and Illustrator Michael Maclear.
