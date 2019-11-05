Meth 2.0: distributed in the United States a powerful new drug that kills faster opioids
New meth — more powerful and cheaper than the previous version, called Meth 2.0 and has already captured the United States.
As the opioid epidemic in the United States began to show signs of decline, there was a more pure version of methamphetamine, and quickly established its place as the preferred drug for the Americans, writes The Daily Mail, citing law enforcement agencies.
According to the authorities, blame the Mexican supererogatory managed by the cartels. Now they produce 90% of meth used in the United States. The drug becomes more powerful, cheaper and available in larger quantities than ever before.
“This is very similar to the TV series Breaking Bad,” says Tim Lohmar, the Prosecutor of the County of St. Charles, Missouri.
The plot of the series chemistry teacher Walter white bases illegal methamphetamine Empire, to save his family from financial ruin. White uses his knowledge for the production of particularly powerful and pure version of methamphetamine.
“If you’re familiar with the show, you know that the purity of methamphetamine and ease of mass production made it so addictive and relatively cheap,” says Lohmar.
“These Mexican labs produce very pure methamphetamine, the Prosecutor said. — They are not like old-fashioned lab in the basement, like day and night.”
Missouri was once considered the capital of methamphetamine production in the United States. Lohmar says that fame is now more applicable to cartels due to the effectiveness of their illicit operations.
“They can mass-produce meth and spread it at discounted price that as a consequence, leads to increase in local consumption,” he said.
In an effort to earn more by selling drugs, the dealers usually dilute the methamphetamine hazardous additives. These include metallic lithium, hydrochloric or sulfuric acid, and red phosphorus, according to the U.S. substance abuse centers, the largest network of rehabilitation facilities in the country.
But methamphetamines from Mexico are distributed in pure form.
“Meth, selected for profiling DEA, has a purity of almost 97%, while prices remain low and stable,” adds William Callahan, the SAC of the Division for the fight against drugs in St. Louis.
In the state there are still a few small laboratories, but the vast majority of meth coming into the Missouri, come from places that are South of the border, reports The Fix.
The surge in deaths related to methamphetamine in the past two years was stronger than the increase in deaths from opioids 20 years ago, when the crisis began. During the first decade by the opioid epidemic, deaths from overdose increased from 3,400 in 1999 to 13,500 in 2009, according to data obtained from the US Centers for control and prevention of diseases of the United States.
However, the number of deaths from Meth 2.0 immediately became higher due to the cheaper and more powerful the imported version. Deaths from overdose increased from 2600 in 2012 to 10300 in 2017, reports USA Today.
But users of methamphetamine as likely to die from overdose than people addicted to painkillers. Most drug addicts start to die a slow death, losing weight, suffering from painful sores on the body, in addition to emotional and mental problems.
Experts on drug treatment say that in addition to purity, methamphetamine bypasses other medications and at a price which in some areas is only 20 dollars per gram.
Once people are hooked, it becomes very hard to resist narcotic dependence.
A convalescent is a drug-addled Eric Haas calls this condition “traction.” When she was 24 years old, the doctor prescribed a resident of North Carolina oxycontin from back pain. From this drug, she quickly moved to heroin, then crystal meth. Now 30-year-old Eric says that was on meth for over 5 years.
“It’s like God tells you that if you take another breath, your children are dead, — said the woman, barely holding back tears. — You do everything possible not to breathe. But in the end you inhale. Here’s what it looks like. Your brain just screams”.