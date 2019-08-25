Methods that will help diabetes
Type II diabetes has a high prevalence worldwide. A chronic disease were previously found only in elderly, but has become younger. Diabetes is one of the most common causes of death, so it is important to prevent this disease.
How to protect yourself from type II diabetes – in the material of Medicforma.
Technique # 1: good food habits
Type II diabetes depends on the diet. If you have a lot of sugar and harmful fat, you can increase the risk of developing this terrible disease. Observing a proper diet, a person removes themselves from spikes in blood sugar, thus may not developing diabetes of the second type. One of the most important healthy habits are control the portions, the exclusion from the diet of unhealthy foods and a balanced diet.
Method # 2: fruits and vegetables
You must include more vegetables and fruits, and eat them as much as possible – at least 5-7 servings each day. Useful not only fresh produce but also frozen and dried. But remember that the maximum vitamins and minerals still retained in fresh vegetables and fruits. But canned is better to forget – they have a lot of salt or sugar. In the selection of such products should be based on the color: richer means that they have more benefit and nutrients. Therefore, it is better to eat a variety of vegetables and fruits.
Method number 3: complex carbohydrates and fiber
The diet must contain complex carbohydrates. You must refuse cookies, cakes, French fries and other processed products carefully. Instead, you need to eat more “healthy” carbohydrates, including vegetables, fruits, whole grains and fresh whole wheat bread. In addition, it is important to eat fiber and foods that contain it. With this component, you can reduce the sugar level in the blood. Ideal legumes, whole grain products, bakery products made of wheat.
Method # 4: refusal of sugary drinks and refined carbohydrates
Sugary drinks is an “empty” calories, that anything good does not lead, but to increase the risk of developing type II diabetes is quite capable. Better in a situation when thirsty, use clean water, not soda, soda, juices, sweet tea or alcohol. You can add to water juice of lemon or orange.
Also forget about the sweets as a snack, refined carbohydrates contained in white flour products. They instantly increase the level of blood sugar. Therefore, in order not to fall ill with type II diabetes, it is better to eat dark chocolate, nuts, dried fruits, fruits and vegetables. These sweets will not harm the health, if you consume them in moderation.
You have to understand that completely abandoning sweets, you can go crazy. Eat them in moderation and on special occasions in the absence of contraindications it is allowed.
Method # 5: healthy fats
It is believed that all fatty foods are very harmful to the body. But really this is just a myth. Yes, of course, TRANS fats which are found, for example, in fast food, can contribute to the development of type II diabetes. But these are the fats that are in nuts, fish, avocados — very healthy. Remember that a complete rejection of fats can also lead to disastrous consequences.
Method # 6: no night snacking
This is especially true of people who have been prediabetics condition. It is better to abandon the global dinner, replacing it with a small snack before bedtime, but not later than 2 hours before lights out. Also better not to drink at night, eliminating alcohol, coffee and tea with sugar. The maximum that is allowed is water. If hunger began to overcome, then it is better to eat something low-calorie. Such measures will allow to avoid type II diabetes.
Don’t take a new eating habits as a diet. It’s not temporarily, but forever, that you will never encounter this disease, like type two diabetes
Method No. 7: physical activity
Physical exercise is extremely important if you want not to fall ill with diabetes of the second type. According to the program of prevention of diabetes, people who lose 5 to 7 percent of their weight, exercise half an hour a day five times a week, reduces the risk of developing the disease by 58%. So you should change your life and start exercising. But if it seems that there is neither the time nor the energy to workout, you should at least walk as often as possible. Half an hour walk before lunch or dinner can create miracles. Walking the dog, incidentally, is also considered.
Method # 8: Hiking
Replace public or private transport to Hiking. This applies to all, but especially those people that cannot exercise. Daily trips to the store or to work by foot will allow you to do the same physical activity that is needed in order to avoid getting type II diabetes.
Method # 9: no stress
As they say, all diseases of the nerves. It concerns including diabetes of the second type. Stress affects the increase in the level of glucose in the blood, which contributes to the development of the disease. So you should avoid stressful situations, get rid of the negativity in life.
Method # 10: sleep
Finally, in order to avoid with diabetes of the second type to sleep. Adults need at least six to seven hours of sleep a night. This will allow you to restore various systems of an organism, give it a rest. Sleep also affects the maintenance of blood sugar levels and blood pressure, which is closely associated with type II diabetes.
Medikforum