Metric will allow to choose fans with a set list for a concert in Toronto (PHOTO)

Popular and beloved band from Toronto, Metric is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fourth Studio album Fantasies re-reissues of the album on vinyl, as well as a range of clothing and other goods.

In this regard, the group also announced the decision in November of this year they will hold a closed the four-day event on the record at the Funhouse in Toronto.

The concerts will feature the band members Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw performing an acoustic version of the band’s songs, and the best that the audience will really be able to choose the setlist for each night.

The event will be held 7, 14, 21 and 28 November, and each of them will be available for only 200 tickets.

Each concert will be recorded. And those who will go to the concert, not only can choose the list of songs they will remember this night forever, because every entry ticket includes a vinyl record of limited collection and electronic recording of the evening, plus the “other chips”.

Funhouse, which will host concerts, it’s immersive art space, which opened on Queen West just a few months ago.

This place is full of artistic wonders, and Metric encourages visitors to come early to explore various multi-touch pad inside the art Funhouse maze, before the show starts in the Underwater Ballroom.