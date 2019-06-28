Metrolinx is ready to “do more with less funding” (PHOTO)

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster reported that appealed to the leadership of the province with the request to reduce the annual grant to the organization of $149 million next year, saying that they will be able to replenish the missing amount, increasing passenger traffic, as well as eliminating some bus routes and more stringent penalties against free riders.

The volume of investments reduction information which first appeared on the page specializing on transport blogger Steve Munro says that in 2020 the province’s Metrolinx will Finance 32% less compared to this year.

A representative of Metrolinx said that from 2015 to 2018 when the liberals led by Wynne, provincial subsidization of the organization increased by 20% annually.

“We have asked the Ministry of transport said: “We can do more with less funding,” he said Verster in an interview on Thursday. About 18 months ago, we made a clear decision to treat the conduct of Metrolinx more prudent. After all, that is what is expected from us taxpayers”.

He argues that the organization, which are GO Transit, the Presto card system transport, Express Express the message UP and providing basic transport infrastructure, increased rail links to 23% over the past year and will continue to work in this direction that the passenger traffic is constantly growing.

“We have reduced the basic rate that could not feel all the passengers of our network, we have reduced the fare for children who now ride free, and we have increased the message”.

Passenger traffic increased by 5.3% in the period from 2017 to 2018, to 76.2 million trips.

During a press conference earlier this week, Verster said that he expects passenger numbers to 2020 will amount to 82 million trips.

Critic on transport issues from the NDP Jessica bell (district of University-Rosedale) said she found it difficult to believe that Metrolinx has asked about the reduction in state support.

“I would find it extremely difficult to believe that the government Ford insisted on budget cuts Metrolinx”.

Achieving more with less also means that will be canceled some bus routes that, according to Verster not pay for itself.

By Saturday four bus routes GO will no longer operate between the city centre and Milton, Aquilla, Cambridge, Bolton and Canada’s Wonderland, and a revised schedule will be three routes.

Bell is convinced that shortening the bus routes, the Agency is just trying to deal with a difficult financial situation.

Several passengers gathered on Thursday at Union station to sign a petition asking Metrolinx to restore the routes.

“Today, passengers have complained to us that they no longer have the ability to get to work,”said bell, suggesting that some of them may use an individual transport, increasing traffic congestion during rush hour.

Verster said that one of the redundant routes for all morning was not enough passengers to fill one standard bus.

“In one particular case, we have used in the morning, five buses for service 59 passengers.”

Bell also disagreed with the idea that growth must focus solely on the increase of railway communication.

“The population needs and in bus and train connections. These (signing the petition) passengers reach the train on the bus”.

There are other measures that Metrolinx plans to use to increase revenue in the future.

In the report submitted to the Board of the Agency on Thursday, said that the controllers will no longer issue warnings when identifying free riders.

Now they will be required to pay a fine in the amount of $ 85.

There are also one-time measures such as selling real estate that will help the Agency.

No one from the Ministry of transport or the office of newly minted Minister of transport, Caroline Mulroney did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Thursday.