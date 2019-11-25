Metrolinx will pay to “opinion leaders” for the positive posts about transport (PHOTO)

Metrolinx has joined forces with a number of influential social media users in Toronto to promote transportation projects, including those that are only in the preliminary stages.

Regional transport Agency said that in a campaign of 11 “users whose opinion is respected at the local level”, will receive payment for the placement of positively painted pictures and messages on transport under the hashtag #mxitshappening to thousands of their subscribers.

Six of them work on the project Ontario TTC Line, four more involved in the project for the expansion of the network GO and one in the Hurontario LRT Line.

“Instagram is a great way to reach different segments of the population and allow us to influence their travel preferences,” wrote press Secretary Anne-Marie Aikins in the email.

She stated that these efforts help to build public confidence that development of the transport network there is no standstill. Residents will also learn about where and how to work the transport in the future, allowing them to decide where to “live, work and play”.

In some positions network influencers demonstrate how to use different modes of transport, others talk about distant in time and uncertain projects, promotion of which, according to a member of the city Council of Toronto Josh Matlow, no need to carry, until they begin to realize.

“Just wonder why Metrolinx is going to spend public money on an advertising campaign such branches as the Ontario Line, which was not even fully approved,” said Matlow.

“It is not yet determined how many stations, and she wasn’t even fully funded, and construction has not begun”.

Ontario Line, which runs from Science Centre to Ontario Place, due to open in 2027.

Metrolinx has not said how many will be allocated funds to attract a network of authorities in the course of the campaign.