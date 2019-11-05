Mexican drug cartel fired on a group of Americans among the dead are children
At least six children and three women, living in the religious community of U.S. citizens in Mexico, was gunned down on Monday, October 4, in the Northern part of the country, and six children were injured after their convoy came under fire during an ambush. Presumably the attack was carried out by gunmen linked to a drug cartel. This writes Fox News.
Alfonso Durazo, a high-ranking employee of security service of Mexico, confirmed six deaths, adding that another six children were injured in the attack and five were taken to hospitals in Phoenix (AZ).
He pointed out that one child was missing, although later relatives said 9-year-old girl, Mackenzie Langford, was wounded by a bullet in the arm and asked for help, thus was found.
All of the victims are believed to be members of the extended family Lebaron, who live in a religious community in La Mora in Northern Mexico, the settlement in the state of Sonora, founded as a part of the branch of the Church of Jesus Christ.
They said the team was attacked while traveling in a convoy of three SUVs. Durazo said that the militants might have taken the convoy of SUV rival gang.
According to reports, all victims were dual citizens of Mexico and the United States and returned to the United States when he was ambushed.
Among those killed was 30-year-old Ronita Maria Miller and her four children: 12-year-old Howard, 10 year old crystal, 8-month-old Titus and Tiana. According to reports, her bullet burned SUV was found outside the city of Bavispe where there is a settlement.
Also killed was 31-year-old Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 43-year-old down ray Langford and her two children 11-year-old Trevor and 2-year-old Rohan.
A few other children survived the attack, including faith Johnson, 7-month-old daughter Kristina, who was found in her car seat and, it seemed, was not injured.
Langford Jr. said, “It’s just incredible. This is the worst nightmare for the rest of our lives in Mexico … and we never thought it possible.”
John Lebaron, another relative, said on his page in Facebook that his aunt and another woman were killed. He also said that the six children of his aunt survived, though was left on the roadside.
The President of the United States Donald trump commented on the incident on his Twitter page.
“Beautiful family and friends from Utah caught in a crossfire between two vicious drug cartels that were shooting each other, killing a lot of great American people, including small children, and some are missing. If Mexico needs or asks for help in clearing these monsters, the United States is ready, willing and able to participate and to do the job quickly and efficiently. Great new Mexican President focuses on this, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that sometimes we need an army to defeat an army,” wrote trump.
He added in a third tweet: “It’s time for Mexico, with the assistance of the United States to declare war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the Earth. We hear from the new President of Mexico.”
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador rejected this approach, saying at a press conference: “the Worst thing we can do is war.”
“We have declared war, and it didn’t work, said Lopez Obrador, referring to the policy of previous administrations. Is not an option.”
Early reports pointed to the fact that the tragedy could be the cause of mistaken identity, but 10 years ago clashed with the cartel, when two members of the family, speaking against the local groups on the drug trade, were abducted and killed.
The Federal Department of safety and security of citizens of Mexico said that after the “reports of disappearances and aggression against several people”, National guard forces, army and state police in this area have been implemented security measures. Troops searched for the missing, which is believed to include at least 11 children.
During the firefight one of the older boys in the group along with six brothers and sisters managed to escape back to his house in the settlement of La Mora, located about 70 miles South of Douglas. He said he left the other kids injured on the roadside. It was unclear how many children ultimately were saved.
Many of the members were born in Mexico and therefore have dual citizenship. Three SUVs left Bavispe and went to the outskirts of Sonora, not far from a neighboring state. Suddenly they were attacked.
Claudia Pavlovich Arellano, Governor of Sonora, wrote on Twitter about his determination to find the killers.
“As a mother, I feel the courage, renunciation and deep pain for what these cowards have done, — she wrote. I don’t know what monsters dare to hurt women and children. As Governor, I will make sure that this does not go unpunished, and the responsible person has paid.”
The U.S. state Department issued a statement which said: “the Safety and welfare of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the main priorities of the U.S. Department of State. When a U.S. citizen goes missing or dies abroad, we interact with local officials at different levels and provide all necessary consular assistance “.