“Mexican TV series” a young lover to ex-wife Dzhigarkhanyan left her for the mother of your…
Ex-wife of the Russian singer, finalist of the project “Factory of stars-6” Prokhor Chaliapin Tatiana Guzeva was posted in Instagramфото where he was standing by the cradle and moved by watching his son Fyodor. This writes the KP.
Fans Chaliapin immediately decided that the singer finally broke up with his ex-wife Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, “Kiev pianist” Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya, to create a family with Tatiana and her son. But, according to Tatyana Gusevoj, while it is impossible: plans Vitalina while there is no quarrel with Chaliapin.
“She’s in love with him like a cat. I think she just will not let go of Prokhor. For me the main thing to help our son. I support the child will be hard. I have a teenage daughter from his first marriage. I want to believe that Chaliapin will not abandon his son. The kid is so much like father,” she confessed in an interview with a reporter.
The newspaper reminds, the love story of Tatiana and Prochorus reminiscent of a Mexican series. Suspected his girlfriend of infidelity, the husband left her for his ex-wife Armen Dzhigarkhanyan Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya.
But recently, a striking blonde, Tatiana Gouzeva the controversial singer gave birth to son Fedor. That boy is a native son of Chaliapin, confirmed by DNA test made by the couple on a television show.
Guzeeva also said that when he realized that she was pregnant from Chaliapin, I asked Prokhorov to help with money. He promised to give birth, 2 million rubles, but then the conversation saw Vitalina, threw him the scandal and the money the ex-spouse received.
The former wife of Prokhor sure Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya lured her husband for his money and luxury apartments in Moscow. It prohibits former spouses to meet.
As previously reported “FACTS” in February on Valentine’s Day Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya and Prokhor Chaliapin showed photos of an intimate nature in the bathroom with a strawberry.
