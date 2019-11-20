“Mexican TV series” continues: the young lover left ex-wife Dzhigarkhanyan because of her infidelity
The main actors of the Russian “Mexican series” — the singer Prokhor Chaliapin and his lover, “Kiev pianist” Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya broke up.
This writes the KP.
The reason was suspicion of infidelity ex-wife of people’s artist Armen Dzhigarkhanyan.
So, on a talk show Dmitry Shepelev “In fact,” once ardently lovers made it out to the whole country. Ex-girlfriend Tatiana Chaliapin Guzeva, claiming that gave birth to his child, accused her opponent in adultery. In front of the cameras, she said that the social network sent her pictures proving infidelity Vitalina.
In addition, Guzeva confirmed that live with u under one roof for about two weeks.
“We started to firmly communicate a month ago, and he lives in me for about two weeks. I have long said that we didn’t stop to chat. Now everything has changed, because about a month ago I found out that I got rid of subscribers in social networks photos of Vitalina with another man. And I told u about it. He wanted to see and came to me”, — said Tatiana.
Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya flatly denied the allegations, explaining that he does not know about any of the pictures in question, and that if it was filmed in the company of some men, this is clearly someone from friends and colleagues, of which there are many. When “dirt” is still presented, it turned out that the pictures did when Mara went to the theater with some guy. She retorted that I had, because Prokhorov doesn’t like theatres.
However, Chaliapin did not believe it. According to him, he had previously tried to find out from a friend about meeting with other men — the rumors about this appeared in the tabloids in the summer — but she did not want to explain.
At the end of the episode in the Studio there was a Nicholas Siluanov, who said that he had an affair with the pianist: “Vitalina — my woman!”
The TV crew kept the intrigue, promising to show the denouement of the drama aired in the next release of the program. But this Chaliapin and Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya officially confirmed that now their relationship is on “pause”. The initiator considered was Prokhor.
even the idea of a reunion with him, citing as reasons his advanced age of the artist.
