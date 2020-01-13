Mexican wrestler died due to botched reception in the ring (video)
January 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
La Park
Famous wrestler Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza nicknamed “La Park” died in the night of 12 January, reports sport.ua.
In October 2019, during the battle of “La Park” wanted to do, but landed badly after a jump. The fighter collided with a metal fence and lost consciousness.
In the fall he hurt his head and neck.
The Mexican spent a few operations. In December he was discharged from the hospital, but to recover he couldn’t.
At the beginning of the 2020-th year, the athlete died at the age of 54 years.
Note that the “La Park” was made in the image of the skeleton.