Mexico earthquake: at least five dead
On Tuesday, June 23, a strong earthquake struck southern Mexico in the state of Oaxaca, with the result that killed at least five people. The tremors were felt hundreds of miles from the epicenter. This writes NPR.
According to the USGS, the morning of Tuesday earthquake by force 7,4 points. Its epicenter was off the Pacific coast, about seven miles southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan, near the seaside resort Huatuco.
Rockfalls have blocked mountain roads in the region, cutting off isolated villages.
State oil company Pemex said that one of its workers fell from a building structure, and the earthquake caused a fire at the company’s facility in Salina Cruz.
The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that by noon it was 147 aftershocks.
The earthquake was felt in several States and caused a seismic alarm in Mexico city.
This is not the first strong earthquake that rocked the area in recent years. In September 2017 the South coast, an earthquake of 8.1 points, which killed at least 60 people.
