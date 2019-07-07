Mexico vs United States live streaming free: preview, H2H
Mexico – United States. Forecast (cf. 2.44) for the match of the Golden Cup (07/08/2019)
On July 8, the final match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will be held in Chicago and our experts have prepared a forecast for the duel of Mexico and the United States. Who will win the main tournament in North America? – read our material.
Mexico
The national team of Mexico won all the matches in 2019. Nine victories, one of which was gained in extra time over Haiti (1: 0 a.v.), which few could predict, as well as a victory over Costa Rica in a series of 11-meter shots (2: 1 pen.) . At the stage of the Maya group stage, they won three victories with a total score of 13: 3.
USA
USA is the nominal guest and at the same time the host of the tournament. After incomprehensible defeats in June’s friendly games, the “Yankees” won all the Golden Cup matches, while missing only in the last game from Jamaica (3: 1), which was interrupted due to the danger of being struck by lightning. Four star games “Stars and Stripes” won “dry” – 12: 0.
Statistics
Mexico wins 3 out of 10 last full-time home matches
USA did not lose at home tournament
The last personal match ended in victory for the United States (1: 0)
Forecast
The chances of the opponents are absolutely equal, but on the side of the USA the 12th player and the native walls. What can be said with confidence – no one will regret anyone and the game will be tough. We offer to play the bet on the victory “Team USA” and on the yellow cards.